    W Kazakhstan records three coronavirus deaths

    30 June 2020, 14:40

    URALSK. KAZINFORM Three more people died from coronavirus in West Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    A critically ill patient with underlying conditions born in 1938, was taken to hospital on June 8. The same day she was tested positive. The patient was rushed to the intensive care unit. On June 15 the patient died.

    A man born in 1981 on June 3 was admitted to the hospital where he was tested positive for coronavirus. On June 8 he was taken to the intensive care unit. On June 15 the man died from severe coronavirus symptoms and bilateral polysegmental pneumonia.

    Another man born in 1963 was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13. Despite resuscitation he succumbed to pneumonia on June 14.

    As of today the region confirmed 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    West Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
