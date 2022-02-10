Go to the main site
    W Kazakhstan Medical University opens its branch in Aktau

    10 February 2022, 15:15

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Pursuant to the President’s Address to the Nation a branch of the Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University was inaugurated in Aktau, Kazinform reports.

    Teachers will arrive in Mangistau region from Aktobe to teach students. The key goal is to raise the region’s potential and reduce staff shortage.

    Deputy Governor of Mangistau region Gulmira Kalmuratova took part in the solemn opening ceremony.

    As stated there, 766 students continue their studies at the University as of now. The main part of them is from Mangistau region. The new branch will give them an opportunity to study there. Mangistau region eyes high shortage of health workers. Following the results of the fourth quarter of 2021 the regional medical facilities’ shortage reached 228 doctors.

    Currently, 82 students of the region are passing internship training and residency at the medical universities the countrywide out of the local budget resources. It is planned to allocate 36 grants in 2023, 50 grants in 2024 and 72 grants in 2025 for residency training.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

