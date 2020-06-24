Go to the main site
    W Kazakhstan imposes new restrictions

    24 June 2020, 09:23

    URALSK. KAZINFORM On June 24 West Kazakhstan imposed new temporary restrictions, Kazinform reports.

    Restrictions will be introduced since 00:00 June 27 until 00:00 June 29 in the region. People aged 65 and above are urged to stay home. People are allowed only to go to groceries, work or drug stores, medical facilities in case of need.

    All bazars, markets, trading malls, fitness centres, parks, squares will be closed down. Public transport service will also be suspended.

    All businesses, streets, bus stops and places of public gathering will be disinfected.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    West Kazakhstan region Coronavirus
