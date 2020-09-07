Go to the main site
    W Kazakhstan implements above 20 investment projects under PBI – Protecting Business and Investments

    7 September 2020, 21:38

    URALSK. KAZINFORM Various issues related to fulfillment of investment projects in West Kazakhstan were debated at the platform under the PBI – Protecting Business and Investments project.

    The project is coordinated by the regional anticorruption agency. It is purposed to create favorable investment climate and reduce corruption expenses for entrepreneurs, and eliminate administrative barriers. As of today the anticorruption agency provides anticorruption monitoring of 21 investment projects worth KZT 851 bln.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

