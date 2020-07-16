W Kazakhstan extends quarantine regime until Aug 2

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Authorities of West Kazakhstan region have extended quarantine regime until August 2, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, according to the decree of the chief sanitary doctor of the region, the operation of open food and non-food markets and the operation of public transport on weekends - July 18-19, July 25-26 and August 1-2, has been suspended.

It is worth noting that over the past day 44 residents of the region have recovered from coronavirus infection. However, 162 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.



Intense heat, lack of available medicines and medical equipment contribute to the spread of panic among the population.