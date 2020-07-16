Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

W Kazakhstan extends quarantine regime until Aug 2

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 July 2020, 12:15
W Kazakhstan extends quarantine regime until Aug 2

URALSK. KAZINFORM – Authorities of West Kazakhstan region have extended quarantine regime until August 2, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Thus, according to the decree of the chief sanitary doctor of the region, the operation of open food and non-food markets and the operation of public transport on weekends - July 18-19, July 25-26 and August 1-2, has been suspended.

It is worth noting that over the past day 44 residents of the region have recovered from coronavirus infection. However, 162 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded.

Intense heat, lack of available medicines and medical equipment contribute to the spread of panic among the population.


West Kazakhstan region    Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires