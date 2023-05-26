W Kazakhstan develops investment projects worth KZT 1.9 tn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «A pool of 111 investment projects for 5,000 jobs worth 1.9 trillion tenge was created in West Kazakhstan,» Governor Nariman Turegaliyev said.

54 of them will be launched this year to generate 1,300 new workplaces up to 46 billion tenge. As of today 12 projects worth 14 billion tenge were already put into service.

Besides, the region plans to develop projects with participation of foreign investors. In particular, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. develops the Karachaganak field expansion project.

He noted the gas chemical plant with the participation of foreign companies up to 67 billion tenge is being built. As a result, 228 new jobs will be generated there. The plant’s capacity to produce methanol is expected to reach 130,000 tons.

As stated there, a poultry farm worth 55 billion tenge will be also commissioned.

As part of relocation with the participation of foreign capital there were launched 4 projects up to 3.5 billion tenge employing 152 people.

The governor stressed the region takes 6th place countrywide in Gross Regional Product (GRP).



