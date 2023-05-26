Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

W Kazakhstan develops investment projects worth KZT 1.9 tn

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2023, 13:02
W Kazakhstan develops investment projects worth KZT 1.9 tn

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «A pool of 111 investment projects for 5,000 jobs worth 1.9 trillion tenge was created in West Kazakhstan,» Governor Nariman Turegaliyev said.

54 of them will be launched this year to generate 1,300 new workplaces up to 46 billion tenge. As of today 12 projects worth 14 billion tenge were already put into service.

Besides, the region plans to develop projects with participation of foreign investors. In particular, Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V. develops the Karachaganak field expansion project.

He noted the gas chemical plant with the participation of foreign companies up to 67 billion tenge is being built. As a result, 228 new jobs will be generated there. The plant’s capacity to produce methanol is expected to reach 130,000 tons.

As stated there, a poultry farm worth 55 billion tenge will be also commissioned.

As part of relocation with the participation of foreign capital there were launched 4 projects up to 3.5 billion tenge employing 152 people.

The governor stressed the region takes 6th place countrywide in Gross Regional Product (GRP).


West Kazakhstan region    Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Elena Rybakina makes it to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia list
Council of young scientists to appear in Kazakhstan
Council of young scientists to appear in Kazakhstan
Tokayev: Kazakhstan is ready to position itself as center of Eurasian industrial cooperation development
Tokayev: Kazakhstan is ready to position itself as center of Eurasian industrial cooperation development
Tokayev shares Kazakhstani vision of EAEU’s development
Tokayev shares Kazakhstani vision of EAEU’s development
Head of State attends SEEC session in narrow format
Head of State attends SEEC session in narrow format
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade has risen by 74% - Tokayev
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade has risen by 74% - Tokayev
Remains of dinosaurs found on territory of Kyrgyzstan - scientist
Remains of dinosaurs found on territory of Kyrgyzstan - scientist
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin out of ITF tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Kazakhstan’s Lomakin out of ITF tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Weather warning issued for Kazakh capital, 11 regions
Weather warning issued for Kazakh capital, 11 regions