W Kazakhstan confirms COVID-19 reinfection case

URALSK. KAZINFORM West Kazakhstan confirmed the COVID-19 reinfection case, Kazinform reports.

The woman was infected twice, the deputy head of the healthcare department of the region Gulnar Abdrakhmanova told a briefing.

The woman reportedly caught the novel infection in April and got sick once again in August.

As earlier reported, 4 pregnant women also contracted COVID-19 in West Kazakhstan.