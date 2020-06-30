Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
W Kazakhstan confirms coronavirus-related death

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
30 June 2020, 08:14
URALSK. KAZINFORM On June 29 West Kazakhstan recorded another coronavirus-related death.

A woman, born in 1952, succumbed to COVID-19 bringing the region’s death toll to 7. More than 700 contracted virus in the region over the month.

According to head of the regional healthcare department Bolatbek Kayupov, situation in the region is unsteady. The emergency calls increased sevenfold with 1,000 calls made only on Sunday. 86 patients were admitted to hospitals. 893 recovered.

He also added that 17 workers of the regional first-aid stations contracted coronavirus, 3 of them recovered.


