W Kazakhstan builds 10 schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM West Kazakhstan is building 10 secondary schools. 3 schools were constructed last year, Kazinform reports.

«As a result, the number of three-shift schools reduced from 7 to 4,» the Governor of West Kazakhstan Gali Iskaliyev said. 10 schools are being built through private investments. Construction of 4 schools will complete this year.

Besides, construction of dormitories started last year to accommodate 1,000 students. One of the dorms has been already put into operation. Thanks to the attracted investments the local budget saved up to KZT 6.5 bln.