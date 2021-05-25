Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  West Kazakhstan region

W Kazakhstan builds 10 schools

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2021, 18:39
W Kazakhstan builds 10 schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM West Kazakhstan is building 10 secondary schools. 3 schools were constructed last year, Kazinform reports.

«As a result, the number of three-shift schools reduced from 7 to 4,» the Governor of West Kazakhstan Gali Iskaliyev said. 10 schools are being built through private investments. Construction of 4 schools will complete this year.

Besides, construction of dormitories started last year to accommodate 1,000 students. One of the dorms has been already put into operation. Thanks to the attracted investments the local budget saved up to KZT 6.5 bln.


Akimat    West Kazakhstan region    Education    Construction   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires