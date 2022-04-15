Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
W Kazakhstan building 6 new schools

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 April 2022, 10:34
URALSK. KAZINFORM Six schools are being built in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

«KZT 2.2 bln was channeled for the construction of schools,» head of the construction department of West Kazakhstan region Albek Antaziyev said.

A 600-seat school is under construction in Kaztalovka village, a 108-seat school in Zhuldyzdy, and another 60-seat school in Sarykuduk. A school for 308 pupils is being built in Zhambyl village, a 420-seat in Shchapov, and a 300-seat school in Uralsk.

Besides, the construction of 16 small schools started in seven districts of the region by a private company. Two schools will appear in Uralsk built through private investments.


