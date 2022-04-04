Vyacheslav Dudnik named vice minister of health of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Vyacheslav Dudnik was named new vice minister of health of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister.

Vyacheslav Dudnik was born in 1963 in Kostanay region.

He is a graduate of the Karaganda State Medical Institute, Kazakh University of Economics, Finance, and International Trade, International Business Academy, Russian National Economy Academy, and European University of Switzerland.

His professional career began in 1983 as a nurse at the first surgical department of the Karaganda regional clinical hospital.

In 1987 and 1997 he worked as an oncologist, surgical oncologist at the Kostanay regional oncological dispensary.

Between 1997 and 2005 he was deputy chief physician, chief physician at medical facilities in the city of Kostanay.

From 2005 to 2006 he was acting director, director of the Health Department of Astana city.

In 2006 and 2008 he was deputy director of curative and preventive service at the health department of South Kazakhstan region, director of health department of South Kazakhstan region.

From 2008 to 2009 he was head of the Medical Center of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2009 and 2017 he worked in the structure of the Medical Center of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

Between 2018 and 2021 he was acting head, head of the health office of Kostanay region.



