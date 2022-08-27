Vuelta a España. Samuele Battistella close to glory at Stage 7

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Qazaqstan Team’s Samuele Battistella was close to his first Grand Tour stage win when the young Italian finished second in Stage 7 of the 2022 Vuelta a España, the Kazakh team's press service informs.

After 190 km five riders sprinted for the win in Cistierna. The victory was for the Spanish rider Jesús Herrada.

«I think I did everything I had to do. I did a really good sprint, but the guy from Cofidis was just faster. I cannot regret anything», – explained Samuele Battistella.

Alexey Lutsenko was the first rider to attack, but he had been caught quickly after which, and quite immediately, six riders broke away: Fred Wright, Harry Sweeny, Omer Goldstein, Jimmy Janssens, Jesús Herrada and Samuele Battistella. The breakaway got a maximum gap of 4 minutes on the peloton.

On the first category climb, the Puerto de San Glorio, Goldstein had been dropped out of the breakaway group. In the final of the race, the peloton, came close, but arrived too late to catch the five leaders.

«The cooperation was good in the break. Unfortunately, I lost in the sprint, but I have a good feeling. The Vuelta is still long. We will see what can happen in the coming stages,» continued Battistella.

Photo: www.astana-qazaqstan.com



