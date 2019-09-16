Vuelta a España: Astana’s Lopez 5th in final classification

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Astana leader Miguel Angel Lopez finished 5th in the final general classification of the Vuelta a España, ended tonight in the city center of Madrid.

«I am happy with the way I did this Vuelta a España. I was able to come here in a good shape and during all three weeks I was keeping on attacking. I did my best in all mountain stages as well as in time trials, so I have no regrets. Indeed, once again I had a bad luck in a few decisive moments as at that stage in Andorra or two days ago in Toledo. But I just left it behind me, thinking only about good moments in this race. I had a great team around me, and I want to thank all Astana Pro Team for the trust and fantastic support during the race. As a team, I think, we made a great cycling show at La Vuelta and we can be proud with it. Of course, I would be much happier if I reach the final podium, because I was ready for that result. Well, I am 5th in the general classification and I am looking at this like at a reason to come here again for a better result!», said Miguel Angel Lopez who was awarded as the most combative rider of La Vuelta 2019, Kazinform has learnt from Astanaproteam.kz.

«We had three tough but amazing weeks here at the Vuelta a España! We won a very nice and beautiful team time trial at the start of the race, I am really proud with our guys, who did a phenomenal stage. Jakob Fuglsang supported by Luis Leon Sanchez brought us a great win on one of the hardest mountain stages and this was really impressive! For three days we had the red jersey and until the last moment our leader Miguel Angel Lopez was fighting for the final podium. I am sure without bad luck he had in this race he would reach his goal. So, he finished 5th, it is a solid result, but he and the whole team were ready for something more. However, I am happy with our team, who proved to be one of the strongest, or even the strongest squad of La Vuelta 2019! It is cycling and sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. We had many great results during this season, we won 12 stages races and it is a unique result in cycling! So, we are looking forward to the end of the year as well as to the start of the new season! With the support of our general partner Samruk-Kazyna I am sure we will achieve some bigger results in 2020!», said Alexandr Vinokurov.

The Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic became the overall winner of La Vuelta 2019. The final podium of the Spanish Grand tour has been completed by Alejandro Valverde and Tadej Pogacar.

The Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen won the final stage (106.6 km from Fuenlabrada to Madrid), outsprinting Sam Bennett and Szymon Sajnok.