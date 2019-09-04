Vuelta a España. Astana's Lopez 3rd in GC after time trial at Stage 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The second week of the Vuelta a España has started with a very important individual time trial (stage 10) of 36.2 km in Pau, France. For the Astana leader Miguel Angel Lopez the main goal was not to lose much time to his main rivals as Primoz Roglic, Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde.

Lopez did a very strong race and, finally, finished 14th, 2 minutes behind Roglic, who won the stage and became the new leader of the general classification, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

«I am quite happy with the way I did this individual time trial. It is not my specialization, but I felt good and together with our trainers and sports directors we did a nice plan for the race and I tried to follow it in the best possible way. Of course, I’d like to lose less as two minutes are two minutes.

But, in general, I think, I spent a good day on the bike. I lost to Roglic and Valverde, but won time on Quintana. So, the time trial is done, we have almost full two weeks ahead with many hard mountain stages. I am confident in myself and my team, we will continue working hard day by day and let’s see, what we can do in the end. There is still a long way to Madrid,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.





The Slovenian rider Primoz Riglic won stage 10, finishing the distance in 47 minutes and 5 seconds. Tadej Pogacar was 11th (+1.29), Alejandro Valverde did 13th (+1.38), Miguel Angel Lopez finished 14th (+2.00) and Nairo Quintana was 27th (+3.06).

In the general classification Roglic leads the race having 1.52 on Valverde, 2.11 on Lopez, 3.00 on Quintana and 3.05 on Pogacar. Miguel Angel Lopez is leading the best young rider classification (white jersey).

The race will continue tomorrow with stage 11 from Saint-Palais in France to Urdax-Dantxarinea in Spain with a total distance of 180 km.



