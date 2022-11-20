Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

20 November 2022, 07:50
20 November 2022, 07:50

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The voting in the early presidential election began at 8,150 polling stations in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

As per the data provided by the territorial commissions of the regions, Astana, Almaty and Shymkent cities, 8,150 polling stations began functioning countrywide as of 07:00 am, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Konstantin Petrov said at a briefing.

In his words, voting began at 12 polling stations in 11 foreign countries. 86 polling stations started working at 06:0 am, in accordance with the decisions of the territorial commissions.1,883 ballot stations in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangystau regions will begin working at 08:00 am Astana time (07:00 am)


