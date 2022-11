Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan

20 November 2022, 21:13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidential elections ended in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of 9:00pm the voting in the 2022 Kazakh presidential elections in all regions of the country ended.

Over 10 thousand polling stations ended their work. Precinct election commissions began counting votes.