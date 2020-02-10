Go to the main site
    Voting in parliamentary elections ends in Azerbaijan

    10 February 2020, 08:11

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Voting in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan has ended, Trend reports. The elections, which began at 08:00 (GMT +4), ended at 19:00.

    The voter turnout in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections amounted to 44.84 percent (2,389,754 voters) out of 5,329,461 voters as of 17:00 (GMT+4).

    Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

    The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

    Twenty-one percent accounted for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

    As many as 5,573 permanent polling stations operated in 125 constituencies of the country.

    Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers were monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 were representatives of political parties. International observers represented 58 countries and 59 organizations.

    Raushan Alzhanova

