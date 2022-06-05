Go to the main site
    Voting in national referendum over changes to Consitution begins in Kazakhstan

    5 June 2022, 08:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Voting in the national referendum to introduce amends and additions to the Constitution has kicked off at 8,089 polling stations in 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Central Referendum Commission Konstantin Petrov said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Voting started at 7:00 am Nur-Sultan time at 8,089 sites in 12 regions. According to the decision of the regional commissions, the voting began at 6:00 am at 36 polling stations within the constitutional law,» said Konstantin Petrov.

    He also added that due to time-zone differences, residents of Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are to cast their votes at 8.00 am Nur-Sultan time.

    As many as 10,012 polling stations are open across the country for the referendum. 65 more sites in 52 countries are set up.

    A total of 11.7 million people can cast their votes in the referendum.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Referendum
