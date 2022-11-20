Go to the main site
    Voting in Kazakh presidential elections wraps up in polling station in Beijing

    20 November 2022, 20:00

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - No.257 polling station at the Kazakh embassy in China completed its work at 8:00pm local time, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «No.257 polling station completed its work. Active voter turnout was observed since the beginning of the day,» said Nurlan Akkoshkarov, chairman of the precinct election commission at the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in China.

    «Despite the coronavirus restrictions in Chaoyang district in Beijing a high voter turnout was seen,» he said.

    Voting was completed ahead of schedule in Shanghai and Hong Kong as well. Vote counting is underway.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today. Polling stations began their work at 5:00am Astana time at the Kazakh embassy in Beijing as well as general consulates in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Elections Elections in Kazakhstan China 2022 Presidential Election
