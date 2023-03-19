Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Voting in Kazakh parliamentary elections ongoing at 44 polling sites abroad

19 March 2023, 23:16
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Voting in the Kazakh parliamentary elections is ongoing at 44 polling sites abroad, Konstantin Petrov, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The final voting results are to be presented tomorrow,» he said at a briefing, during which the preliminary results of the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies were announced.

According to him, as of 10:00 pm Astana time out of 12,035,578 citizens included in the list, 6,521,860 received ballots, which is 54.19% of the voters eligible to vote.

Voting in the election of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats ended at 8:00 pm local time in 15 regions of the country. At 9:00pm local time, voting was wrapped up in five more regions of the country - Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions.


