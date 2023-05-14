Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary elections

Adlet Seilkhanov
14 May 2023, 13:29
Voting begins in Türkiye's presidential, parliamentary elections Photo: aa.com.tr

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Millions of voters started heading to the polls in Türkiye as the country's presidential and parliamentary elections began Sunday at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT), Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

More than 64.1 million people are registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

Every voter will be casting two ballots, one for the president and the other for parliamentarians, both of whom will serve five-year terms.

Voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and Sinan Ogan.

Muharrem Ince, another presidential contender, withdrew from the race on Thursday.

More than 30 political parties and over 150 independent parliamentary candidates will compete in the elections.

There are five multiparty blocs in the running: the People's Alliance, Nation Alliance, Ancestral Alliance, Labor and Freedom Alliance, and Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.


