Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    Voter turnout for parliamentary elections stands at 63.1%

    10 January 2021, 20:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of 08:00 p.m. January 10, 2021, 63.1% of all voters, included into the lists, received ballot papers,» CEC secretary Sabila Mustafina told a beefing, Kazinform reports.

    According to data represented by the election commissions of the regions, cities of Almaty, Nur-Sultan and Shymkent as of 08:00 p.m. 63.1% of all voters, put on the lists, received ballots.

    The voter turnout for parliamentary elections in Akmola region made 72.8%, 57.7% in Aktobe region, 73.5% in Almaty region, 55.5% in Atyrau region, 72.4% in East Kazakhstan, 72.2% in Zhambyl region, 61.5% in West Kazakhstan, 70.7% in Karaganda region, 71.8 % in Kostanay region, 72.7% in Kyzylorda region, 54.0% in Mangistau region, 71.3% in Pavlodar region, 75.5% in North Kazakhstan, 65.8% in Turkestan region, 45.1 % in Nur-Sultan, 30.3% in Almaty, 56.5% in Shymkent.

    As earlier reported, voting came to an end in 12 regions of Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Parliament Elections Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Political parties
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region