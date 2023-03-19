Voter turnout for elections stands at 14.21%, Kazakh CEC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the election commissions of the regions, cities of the republican significance, and the capital city the voting turnout for the elections made 14.21% of all citizens put on the lists as of 10:10 a.m. March 19, 2023, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh CEC.

15.13% cast their votes in Abai region, 15.61% in Akmola, 12.44% in Aktobe region, 15.32% in Almaty region, 12.94% voted in Atyrau region, 12.96% in West Kazakhstan, 16.54% in Zhambyl region, 15.93% took votes in Zhetysu region, 16.31% in Karaganda region, 16.23% in Kostanay region, 12.64% in Kyzylorda region, 12.36% in Mangistau region, 16.49% went to the votes in Pavodar region, 15.93% in North Kazakhstan, 15.62% in Turkistan region, 16.38% in Ulytau region, 16.11% in East Kazakhstan, 13.58% cast ballot in Astana. 8.51% in Almaty, and 12.57% in Shymkent.

The voting turnout data will be given at 12:10 p.m., 02:10 p.m., 04:10 p.m., 08:10 p.m., and 08:10 p.m. Astana time.

The preliminary voter turnout numbers will be provided at 10:10 p.m.