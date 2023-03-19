Go to the main site
    Voter turnout for elections reaches 30.65%, Kazakh CEC

    19 March 2023, 12:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the election commissions of the regions, cities of the republican significance, and the capital city the voting turnout for the elections was 30.65% of all citizens put on the lists as of 12:00 March 19, 2023, Kazinform quotes the Kazakh CEC.

    33.58% cast their votes in Abai region, 33.63% in Akmola, 33.18% in Aktobe region, 34.41% in Almaty region, 30.66% voted in Atyrau region, 33.61% in West Kazakhstan, 35.82% in Zhambyl region, 33.15% took votes in Zhetysu region, 34.19% in Karaganda region, 37.39% in Kostanay region, 32.78% in Kyzylorda region, 32.43% in Mangistau region, 34.26% went to the votes in Pavodar region, 32.81% in North Kazakhstan, 38.29% in Turkistan region, 34.61% in Ulytau region, 34.16% in East Kazakhstan, 23.35% cast ballot in Astana. 11.25% in Almaty, and 19.63% in Shymkent.

    Voting turnout data will be given at 02:10 p.m., 04:10 p.m., 08:10 p.m., and 08:10 p.m. Astana time.

    The preliminary voter turnout will be provided at 10:10 p.m.

