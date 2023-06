Voter turnout at polling stations abroad hit 72.65%, Kazakh Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The polling stations in Washington, New York, and Ottawa closed at 06:00 am Nur-Sultan time to conclude the voting in the national referendum on the amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

The voter turnout at 65 polling stations overseas reached 72.95%, the Ministry said in a statement.