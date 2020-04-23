Go to the main site
    Volunteers work round the clock to help families in Pavlodar region amid COVID-19

    23 April 2020, 14:41

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Volunteers lend helping hand up to 200 families per day in Pavlodar region amid the quarantine regime, Kazinform reports.

    Given the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers have become the tower of strength for all Kazakhstanis, including the residents of Pavlodar region. They deliver food products, pharmaceutics, protective gear (face masks, gloves, etc.).

    Over 100 volunteers work in Pavlodar region every day. The numbers may vary from day to day, but they help up to 200 families on a daily basis.

    Local businessmen and enterprises also make their contributions by purchasing the food products and pharmaceuticals that later will be delivered to families by the volunteers.

    Despite existing risks of contracting the coronavirus infection, the volunteers work and will continue to work round the clock.

    It is worth mentioning that there are some 10 volunteer organization in Pavlodar region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

