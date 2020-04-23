Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Volunteers work round the clock to help families in Pavlodar region amid COVID-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 April 2020, 14:41
Volunteers work round the clock to help families in Pavlodar region amid COVID-19

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Volunteers lend helping hand up to 200 families per day in Pavlodar region amid the quarantine regime, Kazinform reports.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, volunteers have become the tower of strength for all Kazakhstanis, including the residents of Pavlodar region. They deliver food products, pharmaceutics, protective gear (face masks, gloves, etc.).

Over 100 volunteers work in Pavlodar region every day. The numbers may vary from day to day, but they help up to 200 families on a daily basis.

photo

Local businessmen and enterprises also make their contributions by purchasing the food products and pharmaceuticals that later will be delivered to families by the volunteers.

Despite existing risks of contracting the coronavirus infection, the volunteers work and will continue to work round the clock.

It is worth mentioning that there are some 10 volunteer organization in Pavlodar region.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   Kazakhstan   Year of Volunteer   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events