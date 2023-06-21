Volunteers' work must always be highly evaluated - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The work of volunteers must always be highly evaluated. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it addressing the participants of the International Volunteers Forum in Astana, Kazinform reports.

According to him, compassion is in nature of the Kazakh people, who have spared no efforts to help those in need.

«Many deported people found shelter in Kazakhstan. Therefore, the goal of today’s forum complies with the essence of our nation,» he stressed.

He reminded that he proposed the United Nations to proclaim an International Year of Mobilizing Volunteers for Developmentto at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly. «This initiative is necessary for further development of this wonderful tradition,» the President added.

The Head of State reminded also of the II session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) held last week in Turkistan. During this event, the President pointed out the importance of such values as patriotism, morality, education, economy, hardworking, and compassion.

«I believe that the work of volunteers must be always highly evaluated. For this reason we have established Volunteer of the Year International Prize which is handed over to volunteers. Every year we also award Shapagat medal to active volunteers,» said the President.

More than 140 volunteers from 34 countries, over 400 volunteers from Kazakhstan and 50 foreign speakers are participating in the International Volunteers Forum in Astana today.