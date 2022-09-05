5 September 2022 18:58

Volunteers rescuing animals in fire affected Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM While the firefighters and rescuers are battling against horrifying forest fires and evacuating people in Kostanay region, local volunteers are rescuing animals.

Olga Solovyova, Deputy Chairperson of NGO Nadezhda Plus KST of Kostanay region, told Kazinform about her organization’s contribution to saving the animals in fire hit areas.

In her words, the volunteers are organizing animal care stations in the fire-hit settlements. «We feed and treat the animals. Those in critical condition are transported to Kostanay. All the animals are accommodated at our rehabilitation center for homeless animals. Those in serious condition are treated at the Aibolit Veterinary Hospital. The animals with minor injuries and burns are treated on site,» Olga Solovyova says.

The volunteers have already inspected each burnt and empty house in Amankaragay and Ozyornoye villages.

«Forensic specialists, firefighters helped us a lot, by calling and informing us about the animals needing care, what houses they were in, and what kind of help they needed,» she noted.

Unfortunately, the large-scale fire, which spread on the settlements, spared neither houses nor animals.

«There are too much burnt bodies of cats, dogs, cattle. As for poultry, all the birds died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the settlements,» she adds.

Yesterday, Olga’s team transported several dogs and cats to Kostanay. Most of them are in critical condition, suffering from airway edema and burns. The animals are getting treatment at a veterinary hospital.