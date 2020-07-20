Go to the main site
    Volunteers participating in Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine trials develop antibodies

    20 July 2020, 20:36

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Members of the second group of volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine at Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital have developed antibodies, Medical Service Colonel Sergei Borisevich, the head of the 48th Central Research Institute of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

    «Tests show that the volunteers have developed coronavirus antibodies, and the vaccine’s components are safe and well-tolerated,» he said.

    «The vaccine’s pre-clinical trials involved many large and small animals,» Borisevich emphasized.

    The vaccine was developed by experts from the Russian Defense Ministry and the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. The same platform was used for the creation of an Ebola vaccine.

    Another 20 volunteers taking part in trials of a coronavirus vaccine will be discharged from Moscow's Burdenko Main Military Clinic Hospital on July 20.

    «The second and final group of volunteers, which consists of 20 people, will be discharged today, on July 20,» he said.

    Borisevich pointed out that experts would later analyze the trials’ results and after that, the vaccine would undergo the process of state registration. According to Borisevich, the experts’ experience made it possible to significantly reduce the period of pre-clinical trials aimed at assessing the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine.

    The second component of the vaccine was administered to the members of the volunteer group on July 13. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on June 30 that the trials were expected to be completed before the end of July.

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

