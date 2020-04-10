Go to the main site
    Volunteers of Turkestan region made 4000 medical masks

    10 April 2020, 14:00

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Volunteers sew medical masks for the residents of Tulkubas district of Turkestan region, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

    Within the framework of the campaign «Good Villagers» volunteers sew 4 thousand masks and gave them to the villagers. Employees of the district Akimat also took part in the campaign.

    The villagers expressed gratitude to volunteers. Similar charitable campaigns will be carried out in other settlements of the region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

