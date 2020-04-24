Volunteers helped 15,000 families in N Kazakhstan over one month

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – 700 volunteers help deliver groceries and pharmaceutics to senior citizens, families with many children, disabled people and many others in North Kazakhstan region during the quarantine regime, Kazinform reports.

Each day volunteers lend a helping hand to at least 250-400 families. They also run errands and help to make face masks and disseminate them among residents of the region.

Head of the Regional Volunteers Club Liliya Gizatullina confirmed that local volunteers help deliver groceries and pharmaceutics to 60-80 address per day. The volunteers also help at two outpatient clinics, they take urgent calls and enter data into the databases.

According to Gizatullina, the volunteers also work with the regional branch of the Nur Otan Party. They help deliver the food baskets prepared by the party amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, the volunteers have helped over 15,000 families in the region over the past month.



