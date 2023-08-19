Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Volunteers help look after homeless dogs and cats in Kazakh capital

    19 August 2023, 13:45

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Homeless Animals Day is observed on third Saturday of August. Astana pays great attention to the problem of animals, Kazinform cites the akimat’s press service.

    The animal protection council consisting of representatives of animal protection organizations, public figures and veterinaries was founded in the city in 2020. Volunteers also help look after homeless dogs and cats.

    There are six animal control brigades in the city. They humanly capture stray animals using advanced trapping techniques.

    Currently there are over 3,000 homeless dogs and 200 cats in the temporary animal shelters. One of the main problems is neutering. Over the past there years 9,500 animals were neutered, it said in a statement.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    4 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador
    5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina to vie in Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo