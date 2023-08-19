Volunteers help look after homeless dogs and cats in Kazakh capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Homeless Animals Day is observed on third Saturday of August. Astana pays great attention to the problem of animals, Kazinform cites the akimat’s press service.

The animal protection council consisting of representatives of animal protection organizations, public figures and veterinaries was founded in the city in 2020. Volunteers also help look after homeless dogs and cats.

There are six animal control brigades in the city. They humanly capture stray animals using advanced trapping techniques.

Currently there are over 3,000 homeless dogs and 200 cats in the temporary animal shelters. One of the main problems is neutering. Over the past there years 9,500 animals were neutered, it said in a statement.