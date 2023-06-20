Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

Volunteers from 34 countries gather in Astana

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
20 June 2023, 11:18
Volunteers from 34 countries gather in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The International Volunteers Forum has kicked off in the Kazakh capital this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Daniyar Kadyrov, the forum brought together not only over 140 volunteers from 34 countries, but also some 50 foreign speakers.

«The event brought together over 400 participants. Head of State declared 2023 the Year of Volunteers. The Central Asian Volunteers Forum has already been held. The International Volunteers Forum is being held today,» Vice Minister Kadyrov told journalists on the sidelines of the event in Astana.

In his words, the two-day forum will discuss the relevant problems of volunteers’ movement at an international level.

«The main goal is to establish close contacts with volunteers from abroad, exchange information and experience, jointly solve problems of the international volunteers’ movement,» Daniyar Kadyrov added.


Astana   Events   Kazakhstan   Year of Volunteer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023