Volunteers’ Centre opens in Kazakhstan

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The Volunteers’ Centre opened in the Year of Volunteers in Kokshetau, Kazakhstan.

The centre is called to unite volunteers of the city, including Fenix and Leader KZ movements. The culture and language development department, civil protection multi-discipline higher school, Arna higher college signed a memo of cooperation.

According to the organizers the volunteers are expected to participate in preserving cultural and historical heritage, organize regional, interregional, national cultural events. For exampe, the current year will hold the Interregional Forum of Kazakhstan-Russia Cooperation involving more than 1,500 delegates.