Volunteers building new house for mother of 4 in Atyrau region

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – Volunteers are building a house for a family with many children in the town of Kulsary in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

One of the volunteers Dias Ibatayev revealed that he and his neighbor Abylai Tolepov became volunteers several year ago. «We began helping everyone who needed our help. At first, we were alone. But, then, our friends and other people joined us,» he recalls.

Little did Dias know it was the first steps to founding the volunteer group, long before the year of 2020 was declared the Year of Volunteer.

At first, Dias and Abylai helped their neighbors by buying groceries and other necessary things. But, much later they got to know Baktygul, a 40-year-old widow residing in their neighborhood. Her husband died 9 years ago leaving Baktygul with four children.

Dias and Abylai were petrified with the shabby house and conditions Baktygul and four children lived in. The volunteer group gathered for an urgent meeting and decided to help the family. They raised the funds through social networks to buy construction materials for Baktygul’s new house. The construction works are underway.

Dias says that four children need a lot of space and that the new house will be spacious enough. Two of the kids are disabled.



