Volunteering – expression of utmost patriotism, President

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 February 2020, 11:50
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev focused on the importance of the volunteers’ movement in Kazakhstan.

«Volunteering became an expression of utmost patriotism proved out by specific actions. All are present here today, are the patriots of the country. Love for the country is not just big words and void declarations. It is good deeds for the befit of our people by the voice of our hearts,» the President told the solemn opening ceremony of the republican front office of volunteers Birgemiz (We are Together).

As the President noted it is the state of mind, wide knowledge, and behavioral philosophy.


