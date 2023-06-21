Volunteering and philanthropy underlie progress and maturity of a society - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM People with proactive attitude and high level of responsibility may indeed drive a society to change. This is what President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said taking the floor at the International Volunteers Forum in Astana, Kazinform reports.

According to him, volunteering and philanthropy underlie the progress and maturity of a society. «People with proactive attitude and high level of responsibility may indeed drive a society to change. In each of us, in our DNA. there is a 'kindness' gene which we need to detect and use for ambitious goals,» said the Head of State.

«Volunteers are real heroes and role models in today’s world,» the President added.

«Your tireless help to those in need and your willingness to share your knowledge and experience should be emphasized. To promote the values of volunteering and encourage the involvement of others, we need to emphasize the importance and the results of your work,» stressed he.