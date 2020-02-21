Go to the main site
    Volunteer Services Development Center established in Atyrau

    21 February 2020, 09:03

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A volunteer services development center has been established in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared 2020 the Year of Volunteer in Kazakhstan. Hundreds of young people are employed on a voluntary basis to help large families and people with disabilities. A Volunteer Services Development Center has been established at the Palace of Students and Youth within the national volunteer project,» the regional Communications Service said.

    It is planned that the center will unite all the volunteers of the region.


    Alzhanova Raushan

