    Volunteer recruitment starts for Birgemiz: Úmit project

    14 July 2020, 17:36

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's League of Volunteers has started recruiting volunteers for the Birgemiz: Úmit project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The recruited volunteers are set to engage in the search for missing persons, disaster risk reduction projects as well as in management of natural and man-made disasters.

    The project led by the League of Volunteers of Kazakhstan is implemented under the state grant of the Center for the Support of Civil Initiatives and supported by the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

    If you are 16 of age, you are welcome to join the project and can reach out to the organizers via the Instagram page @league_volunteers or the phone number +7 707 597 3421.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

