    Volunteer headquarters established in Atyrau

    30 March 2020, 15:48

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A volunteer headquarters has been established in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional communications service, the volunteer headquarters, established on the basis of the Civil Center, will work in five areas. Participants of the headquarters will conduct auto volunteering. They will be busy in delivering food and medicines to the needy; ambulance volunteering; works on disinfection; volunteering in police.

    It was noted that any resident of the city of Atyrau can join the volunteer headquarters. To do this, please contact Ainagul Bayandykyzy tel: 8775 892 38 94; Assemgul Turlanova tel:8775 892 38 34; Arailym Aralbayeva tel:8775 892 38 74.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Social support Kazakhstan
