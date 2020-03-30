Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Volunteer headquarters established in Atyrau

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
30 March 2020, 15:48
Volunteer headquarters established in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A volunteer headquarters has been established in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional communications service, the volunteer headquarters, established on the basis of the Civil Center, will work in five areas. Participants of the headquarters will conduct auto volunteering. They will be busy in delivering food and medicines to the needy; ambulance volunteering; works on disinfection; volunteering in police.

It was noted that any resident of the city of Atyrau can join the volunteer headquarters. To do this, please contact Ainagul Bayandykyzy tel: 8775 892 38 94; Assemgul Turlanova tel:8775 892 38 34; Arailym Aralbayeva tel:8775 892 38 74.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Social support   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays