Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Volunteer activity in Kazakhstan is developed extensively - President

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 June 2023, 11:16
Volunteer activity in Kazakhstan is developed extensively - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Volunteer activity is developed in Kazakhstan extensively, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, addressing the International Volunteers Forum in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, President Tokayev thanked participants of the forum for attending, putting forward proposals and ideas, presenting projects and sharing experience. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, it give opportunities to continue with good causes.

The Head of State went on to stress that volunteer activity in Kazakhstan is developed extensively.

President Tokayev added that Kazakhstan creates all necessary conditions for the development of volunteer activity and he personally supports all initiatives in that sphere.

The two-day International Volunteer Forum kicked off in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday, June 20. Attending the forum are 140 volunteers from 34 countries and 50 foreign speakers. The forum also brought together volunteers from all corners of Kazakhstan, 400 participants in total.

President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Year of Volunteer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023