Voluntary health insurance still unpopular among broader population

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Voluntary health insurance is available for Kazakhstanis today, however it is not popular among broader population, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at a briefing in Nur-Sultan today, Kazinform reports.

According to her, mostly, large enterprises offer health insurance for their employees.

«In compliance with the President’s instruction, we will invite all insurance companies offering health insurance for discussing this matter,» the Minister said.

«There should be clear division of what kind of assistance will be provided by insurance companies, how can we help under the statutory free medical assistance system and what kind of care will be provided as per compulsory social health insurance. The deadline is the end of this year,» she added.



