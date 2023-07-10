Go to the main site
    Volume of oil exports from Kazakhstan via Azerbaijan skyrockets

    10 July 2023, 12:37

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's KazTransOil national company exported 347,100 tons of oil from the Tengiz field in the port of Aktau through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline in the second quarter of this year, KazTransOil told Trend.az.

    This figure is 18 times higher than the 19,200 tons of oil from the Tengiz field exported in the first quarter of this year.

    In 2022, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to increase oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor.

    In accordance with this instruction, KazMunayGas national company and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) have concluded an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 million tons of oil from the Tengiz field per year in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

    Meanwhile, during the first quarter of 2023, KazTransOil experienced a remarkable increase in the volume of oil transported through its primary pipeline system. The total amount reached 10.3 million tons, indicating a substantial growth of 591,000 tons compared to the same period in the previous year.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

