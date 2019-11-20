Volume of investments in N Kazakhstan rgn amounts to KZT169.8 bln

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region held a meeting of the Regional Council on attracting investments and improving investment climate, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over 10 months of the current year the volume of investments in fixed assets of the region increased by 13% and amounted to KZT169.8 billion. Private investments attracted equal to KZT139.2 billion with an increase of almost 30%. The share of private investments in the total volume reached 82%.

The head of the industrial and innovative development department Arman Urazgulov added that by the end of the year it is planned to complete a project on expanding «Taiynsha Mai» LLP butter factory, dairy farms of «Zagradovskoye» LLP and «Shaimerdenov» peasant holding. The implementation of the projects will bring the region’s economy more than KZT4 billion.

Mr. Urazgulov informed on one of the major investment projects - the construction of a wind park by «Energo Trust» LLP. The project cost is KZT21 billion. The project is supported by the state and fully complies with the principles of the green economy.

Among major projects is the construction of a hospital by Turkish investor «YDA Holding». It should be noted that the company became the first member of the special economic zone.

At the beginning of next year the region intends to sign an investment contract with a Turkish investor for the production of laminated plywood.

Local authorities pin great hopes on the special economic zone titled «QYZYLJAR». Its participants will be granted exemption from CIT payment, land tax, property tax, import VAT, import customs duties for the entire period of activity of the SEZ.