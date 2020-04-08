Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Volume of foreign investment gross inflow in Kazakhstan reached $ 350 bln

    8 April 2020, 10:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, over the years of Independence, the total gross inflow of direct foreign investment in the economy of Kazakhstan amounted to about $ 350 billion, Kazinform reports citing the press service of JSC NC Kazakh Invest.

    At the end of 2019, the gross inflow of FDI to Kazakhstan amounted to $ 24.1 billion against $ 24.3 billion in 2018.

    In 2019, the mining industry accounted for the largest volume of foreign investment - 56.3%. The industry attracted a record foreign investment of $ 13,586 million. The volume of FDI inflows to the extraction of metal ores increased by 60%, while FDI to the extraction of coal and lignite decreased by 60%.

    $ 3.5 billion was invested in manufacturing, $ 3 billion in trade and $ 1.1 billion in transportation and warehousing, more than $ 1.0 billion in financial and insurance activities. At the end of the previous year the provision of accommodation and food services showed a great increase - 10.5 times ($ 175.6 million), water supply - 3.1 times ($ 18.4 million), transport - 50 , 7% (by $ 371.7 million) and others.

    It is worth noting the decrease in the inflow of investments in the information and communications industry - by 31.4% (by $ 58.1 million), in professional, scientific and technical spheres - by 24.8% (by $ 167.1 million), in financial and insurance spheres - by 22.4% (by $ 293.2 million).

    The five countries with the highest FDI in Kazakhstan in 2019 remained unchanged. Thus, , investors from the Netherlands invested in the economy of Kazakhstan - $ 7.3 billion (with a share of 30.2%), the USA businesses invested $ 5.5 billion (23.0%), Switzerland - $ 2.2 billion. It is worth noting that Chinese investors unseated investors from the Russian Federation and took 4th place with $ 1.7 billion (7.0%) investments, while the Russian Federation closed the top five investors in Kazakhstan’s economy - $ 1.4 billion (5.8%).

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Investment projects Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays