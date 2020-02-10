Go to the main site
    Volta a la comunitat Valenciana. Stage 5. Ion Zagirre is 7th in final classification

    10 February 2020, 11:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana has ended today in Valencia. Two riders of Astana Pro Team finished this race in the Top-10 of the general classification: Ion Izagirre took 7th place, while Oscar Rodriguez did 9th, Kazinform refers to Astana Pro Team.

    - We did a very nice week in Valencia, and I think that it was very productive. After this race we are coming with a very good feeling ahead of the next races, where our main leaders will start their season. Also, Ion Izagirre, I think, started his season quite good and he is progressing in a right way. I am sure that in the following races he, but also other riders will perform very well , - said sports director Bruno Cenghialta.

    The Slovenian Tadej Pogačar became the overall winner of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana.

    The final 5th stage finished with a massive sprint, won by the Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen. The stage of 97.7 km was characterized by a four-man breakaway with Astana’s Hugo Houle among the escapers. Houle did a very solid race, but with 9 km to go he and his breakaway companions have been caught back by the peloton.

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Astana Pro Team
